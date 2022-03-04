AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for Tony Khan’s ROH announcement on the AEW Revolution go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 966,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.010 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished eighth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.35 rating, down from last week’s 0.40 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.47 rating for its return to USA Network. An NBA game led the Wednesday cable ratings. The NBA game and Dynamite were the only non cable news shows in the top ten.