AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s AEW Revolution go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Christian Cage vs. Ethan Page in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

-Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo for the TNT Championship.

-Keith Lee in action.

-Serena Deeb’s five-minute rookie open challenge.

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live from Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena, which also plays host to Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire will be attending the show in person, so join me for this week’s live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. I will also fill in on our same night Rampage audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members.