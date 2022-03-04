NXT Level Up lineup: Three matches set for tonight’s Peacock show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Javier Bernal vs. Dante Chen.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Erica Yan.

-Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. New Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.