NXT TV viewership for the Takeover Vengeance Day follow-up edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s NXT television show produced 713,000 viewers for USA Network, according to PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 558,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: NXT performed well coming out of the Takeover special and finished with a .16 in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Dynamite won the night with 747,000 viewers, and delivered a .31 in the 18-49 demographic.
