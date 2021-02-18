AEW Dynamite viewership up slightly, edges NXT in weekly battle

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Dynamite television show delivered 747,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 741,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a .31 in the 18-49 demographic and won the night over NXT, which delivered 713,000 viewers and finished with a .16 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.
