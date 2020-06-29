WWE Raw preview: Contract signings, Ric Flair and Big Show, title match, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Contract signing for Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.
-Contract signing for Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.
-Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders.
-U.S. Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP in a non-title match.
-Akira Tozawa vs. R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Championship.
-Big Show and Ric Flair appear.
-More with Seth Rollins and the Mysterios.
Powell’s POV: Did Ric Flair really return to the Performance Center after the COVID-19 outbreak? I hope not, but I guess we’ll find out tonight. Raw was taped over the weekend in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my Raw live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.
Be the first to comment