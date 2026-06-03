Dark Side of the Ring trailer includes Tony Khan and AEW wrestlers

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vice TV released the trailer for the seventh season of Dark Side of the Ring. The trailer includes appearances by Tony Khan, Jim Cornette, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Eddie Kingston, Jeff Jarrett, and Scott Steiner. The seventh season premieres Tuesday, July 7, at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV. Check out the trailer below or via the Vice YouTube Channel.

Powell’s POV: The season opens with two of the three episodes on TNA and Jeff Jarrett. The other season seven episodes focus on Paul Orndorff, Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor, Missy Hyatt, Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe, Zach Gowen, and Rick Wilson.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)