AEW All In, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE in Florida (reports needed), JC Bailey

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW All In will be held on Sunday in London, England at Wembley Stadium. The main card starts at noonCT/1ET. Join me for my live review beginning with the two-hour pre-show at 10CT/11ET. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The show features Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in Utilita Arena Cardiff. The show features the final push for Sunday’s AEW All In. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

-WWE is in Rotterdam, Netherlands at Ahoy. There are no matches advertised on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late JC Bailey (Joseph Bailey Jr.) was born on August 23, 1983. He died of an intracranial aneurysm at age 27 on August 30, 2010.