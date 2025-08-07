Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: MJF vs. Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley vs. Mike Bailey, The Young Bucks vs. Bandido and Brody King in a tournament match, four-way for a spot in the TBS Title match at Forbidden Door

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

AEW Dynamite Hits

MJF vs. Mark Briscoe: AEW did a nice job of building to this television main event, and the wrestlers came through with a good match. The finish with the referee counting despite Briscoe’s foot being over the ropes protected Briscoe while adding to the problem of AEW referees looking like incompetent morons. It was a rough night for Briscoe, who was bleeding from the mouth. Furthermore, the table that he went through with a top rope elbow drop shattered like it was made out of the same material as the desk that Jelly Roll put Logan Paul through on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Brodido” Bandido and Brody King vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jaconson in a tournament match: The Bucks’ entrance follies have quickly become something to look forward to. This was a hot tag team match with a mild upset. Under different circumstances, Bandido and King beating the Bucks would have felt like a bigger upset. But it was hard to see AEW going with FTR vs. the Bucks in a heel vs. heel match in the tournament final. In fact, it’s a shame they didn’t hold this match before FTR’s semifinal match. Nevertheless, it was a fun moment when Bandido and King went over.

Jon Moxley vs. Mike Bailey: Another strong match with some very good near falls for Bailey before Moxley got the expected win. It would have been fun to see Bailey get the upset win to play up the idea that Moxley is off his game after dropping the AEW World Championship, but it would have been too similar to the Bucks losing later in the show.

Swerve Strickland interview: The interview wasn’t conducted in the ring or on the stage. Rather, they went with a cool shot of Renee Paquette interviewing Swerve in the entrance aisle near the ring, where Swerve delivered a quality promo about his upcoming match with Kazuchika Okada. On a side note, it’s been a while since I mentioned how good Paquette is. She is the most credible of the AEW interviewers, and she also has the personality to pull off little things like taking delight in MJF squirming or outright laughing at the Young Bucks.

Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis promo: Fletcher cut a good gloating promo about winning the TNT Championship. Plus, the homoerotic paintings of a jacked Callis and one of his wrestlers are always good for a laugh.

Alex Windsor vs. Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz in a four-way qualifier for the TBS Championship match at Forbidden Door: A soft Hit for a solid match despite a few clunky moments. Windsor going over isn’t the most exciting move, but it’s logical since Forbidden Door will be held in her native England.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale: A minor Miss simply because it didn’t take up much time, but I can’t emphasize enough how cold their storyline feels. The long build to wherever the hell this is going feels like it will never end.