AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews undergoes ankle surgery

August 7, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews announced via social media that he was having ankle surgery earlier today. Matthews suffered the injury on February 15, 2025, at the AEW Grand Slam Australia event.

Powell’s POV: Matthews suffered the injury while jumping over the top rope as part of his entrance. The initial diagnosis was that he suffered a partial ligament tear and cartilage damage. Matthews hoped to make a quick recovery, but he eventually announced that it was not healing as well as he hoped, adding that he had mobility issues. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.

