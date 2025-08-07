AEW streaming partner HBO Max plans to combat password sharing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling fans who have been using a friend or family member’s HBO Max password to stream AEW programming may need to find an alternative. Warner Bros. Discovery’s head of streaming, JB Perrette, stated on an earnings call that the company intends to close loopholes by the end of the year. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: In related news, WBD announced the addition of 3.4 million streaming subscribers in the second quarter of 2025, which Deadline stated is mostly due to international expansion. WBD now claims to have 125.7 million overall subscribers to its various platforms. For comparison sake, Netflix listed 301.6 million paid subscribers at the end of 2024.