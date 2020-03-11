AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for next tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Hangman Page and a mystery partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

-Cody vs. Ortiz.

-MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express.

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Pentagon, and Fenix vs. Joey Janela and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-The announcement of the rules for the Blood & Guts match.

Powell’s POV: The Blood & Guts match is AEW’s version of WarGames and will be held at the March 25 Dynamite in Newark, New Jersey. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio review each week.



