AEW Worlds End pay-per-view announced for December

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has added another pay-per-view to its 2023 calendar. AEW Worlds End will be held Saturday, December 30 in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Powell’s POV: AEW announced that tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, November 3. AEW affiliate brand Ring of Honor will be holding its Final Battle event on Friday, December 15. The ROH event will be available exclusively via the HonorClub streaming service rather than as a full price pay-per-view event.