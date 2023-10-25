AEW Full Gear lineup: The latest card for the November pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 18 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.
-MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship
-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Sting, Darby Allin, and a partner TBA vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne
-MJF vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the ROH Tag Team Titles
Powell’s POV: The Gunns challenged MJF to the tag team title match on Wednesday’s Dynamite. MJF accepted the match and there was no indication that he will have a tag team partner. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers.
