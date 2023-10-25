AEW Full Gear lineup: The latest card for the November pay-per-view

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 18 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum.

-MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship

-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Sting, Darby Allin, and a partner TBA vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

-MJF vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The Gunns challenged MJF to the tag team title match on Wednesday’s Dynamite. MJF accepted the match and there was no indication that he will have a tag team partner. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television, BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers.