AEW Rampage lineup: The First Dance lineup for Friday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Rampage television show that will be held on Friday in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in an AEW Tag Title Eliminator tournament match.

-Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan.

-Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia.

Powell’s POV: The show is expected to feature the AEW debut of CM Punk. The winners of Private Party vs. Jurassic Express will face the winners of Varsity Blonds vs. Lucha Brothers match that will be held on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The winners of the four-team tournament will challenge The Young Bucks in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on September 5. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.