AEW Dark spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped December 11 in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-AEW Tag Champions Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky defeated “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

-Britt Baker defeated Machiko.

-Kris Statlander defeated Bea Priestley.

-Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy defeated Pac, Jack Evans, and Angelico.

Powell's POV: Vickie Guerrero is the guest color commentator for the show. AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.



