WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Monday in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Zack Ryder.

-Aleister Black in action.

-Buddy Murphy in action.

-Tony Nese vs. Ricochet.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green.

-Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

-Erick Rowan in action.

-Rusev vs. No Way Jose.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. Championship.



