Rey Mysterio pulled from the WrestleMania 41 card, replacement announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Mysterio revealed that he is not medically cleared to perform at WrestleMania 41. Mysterio made the announcement on the WrestleMania 41 countdown show, and introduced Rey Fenix as his replacement for the WrestleMania night one match against El Grande Americano. Mysterio didn’t provide any specifics regarding the injury.

Powell’s POV: Mysterio suffered the injury during a six-man tag match on Friday’s Smackdown when he and Fenix teamed with Dragon Lee against Chad Gable, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed. Julius stood on the floor and pulled Mysterio out of the ring by one leg. Mysterio was slow to get up and limped to his team’s side of the ring, but he was not able to return to the match. It’s a shame that Mysterio is unable to wrestle, as there’s no telling how many more WrestleMania events the 50-year-old intends to work. Here’s hoping that he has a speedy recovery.