WWE acquires Mexico’s AAA promotion, announces Worlds Collide event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has acquired the AAA promotion. The announcement was made during the WrestleMania 41 countdown show on Saturday. It was also announced that a “Worlds Collide” premium live event will be held on Saturday, June 7, in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. The show will feature wrestlers from WWE, NXT, and AAA.

Powell’s POV: Paul Levesque was joined by Dorian Roldan and other AAA dignitaries at the countdown show’s desk for the announcement. Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Penta, Dragon Lee, Santos Escobar, Angel, Berto, Andrade, Stephanie Vaquer, and El Hijo del Vikingo all stood behind them while Michael Cole announced the news of the acquisition and the premium live event. They did not include details on how AAA will be run going forward.