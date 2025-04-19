WrestleMania 41 Countdown Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night one pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 41 Night One Countdown Show

April 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

Streamed live on Peacock, Netflix internationally, and social media



-Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Big E, and Wade Barrett hosted the show on a desk set up on a platform outside the stadium. Cole narrated arrival shots of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

-Cole said his WrestleMania match was voted the worst WrestleMania match of all time. “Who gives a damn, I had a match at WrestleMania,” Cole said. Barrett quipped that it was the biggest payday of Cole’s career.

Powell’s POV: Welcome to the WrestleMania Kickoff, er, pre-show, er Countdown coverage. As usual, I will list only the notable moments from the (needlessly long) three-hour show.

-Cole congratulated Barrett for calling his first WrestleMania event. Barrett will join Cole and McAfee on commentary. The big group of fans standing behind the desk chanted, “You deserve it.” I’m not big on the overplayed “you deserve it” chant, but it applies in this case. It’s wild that Barrett went from being out of the business to replacing Jim Cornette on the NWA Powerrrr broadcast team to calling WrestleMania. Good for him.

-Cole said he would be very biased while calling Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. McAfee said he would also be biased and then told Barrett to stay professional. Funny.

-Joe Tessitore and Sam Roberts checked in from a backstage area inside the stadium and discussed the LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu match for the U.S. Championship.

-Jackie Redmond checked on from a spot in front of the fans outside the building. She mentioned that Cole would be happy that the NHL playoffs start tonight. Cole said he knows the NBA playoffs are underway.

Powell’s POV: God bless, Jackie for her NHL love and knowledge. Let’s go, Wild! I’ll be staying up long after WrestleMania night two ends to watch game one of the series with the Golden Knights on delay. By the way, they have at least one rumbling microphone, presumably because of the wind.

-Byron Saxton and Cathey Kelley checked in from backstage and spoke about the World Heavyweight Championship match and the pressure on Jey Uso.

-Redmond and Peter Rosenberg spoke about the Triple Threat main event while standing in front of a bar inside the WWE World fan fest event.