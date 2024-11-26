Boxer Ricky Hatton looks back on being a guest GM on WWE Raw, says he punched a wrestler harder than he should have

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Boxer Ricky Hatton discussed his 2009 WWE involvement with Action Network. “It was a number of years ago and they contacted me as it was in Sheffield Arena,” Hatton recalled. “They wanted me to be the General Manager which I knew what it was. You pick the fights, and I knew that because my son Campbell was massively into the WWE at the time. So, when they contacted me, I thought Campbell would love that, so I said yes, absolutely.

“When I got there, I thought I would just say he fights him, but it was a full blown script. You get in the ring with the Big Show, and I thought how I will remember this, I can’t remember my name let alone a full script. I did it and it was brilliant.

“I did a wrestler vs boxer fight against Chavo Guerrero and then the Big Show and he was calling me a little man and leaning over me. I looked at Campbell who was in the front row and was only nine at the time, he was looking at me worried, but I said to him, ‘Campbell, I’m okay son’. It is brilliant and I don’t follow it so much these days but used to when Campbell was into it and the show they put on and string it together, you can’t fault it.”

Hatton also spoke about punching Chavo Guerrero Jr. during a match. “Chavo Guerrero said, I will go behind you and I’ll throw you up and grab you by the shorts and then you turn me, spin me and then hit me,” said Hatton. “I think it hit him a little bit harder than I should have done to be honest with you. If you hear the sound of the punch, the noise from it… and he went down and got counted out (of the fight). It’s something I will always remember. What I did in my boxing career will always stand out but outside of that, I will always look back and smile at it.” Read the full interview at ActionNetwork.com

Powell’s POV: You can check out Hatton’s match with Chavo below. Hatton retired from boxing in 2012 with a 45-3 record.