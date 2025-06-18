NXT TV rating for Blake Monroe’s contract signing, Evolution Eliminator matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 660,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 726,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. The show ran against the deciding game of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, which delivered 2.388 million viewers for TNT and 375,000 viewers on TruTV. One year earlier, the June 18, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 724,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating on USA Network.