NXT TV results (11/6): Powell’s review of Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page and Ridge Holland, Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Aired live November 6, 2024 on The CW

[Hour One] The ECW theme song played while a combination of ECW and NXT wrestlers were shown as part of the opening montage. There was a special “NXT 2300” logo… Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary…

Footage aired of Trick Williams and Bully Ray hanging out at an outdoor restaurant. Je’Von Evans was shown checking out the Liberty Bell earlier in the day. The heel and babyface teams for the ten-woman tag team match were shown separately…

Ring announcer Mike Rome announced the opener as being a hardcore match. Rome introduced Dawn Marie, who was already inside the ring wearing a referee shirt. Lola Vice and Jaida Parker made their entrances…

1. Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a hardcore match with Dawn Marie as special referee. Parker played to the crowd and then turned and shoulder blocked Vice into a corner of the ring. Parker went to ringside and grabbed a chair while Dawn called for the opening bell. Vice ducked the chair and then punched it into the face of Parker.

Vice pulled a chair out from underneath the ring, but Parker slammed a chair over her back. Vice wound up slamming Parker’s face on the chair once it was leaning against the ropes. A shot aired of Wes Lee warming up in the backstage area.

Parker tossed Vice back inside the ring and then slid several chairs in behind her. When Parker returned to the ring, Vice tripped her and caused her to fall on top of a chair that was set up. Vice suplexed Parker onto a chair and then followed up with another. Vice put Parker down with a DDT and got a two count. Both wrestlers ended up at ringside and threw simultaneous clotheslines heading into a break. [C]