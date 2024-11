CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the NXT television show: Jordynne Grace, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence, Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page and Ridge Holland, and more (25:48)…

Click here for the November 6 NXT audio review.

