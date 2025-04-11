WrestleMania 41 lineup: The card for the biggest event of the year, matches assigned to each night

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WrestleMania 41 premium live event that will held April 19-20 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

WrestleMania 41 Night One (Saturday)

-Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-“War Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the World Tag Team Titles

-LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the U.S. Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

-Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

WrestleMania 41 Night Two (Sunday)

-Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a four-way for the Intercontinental Title

-Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight

-AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Powell’s POV: WWE premium live events stream on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Join me for my live review beginning with pre-show notables or the start of the main card each night at 6CT/7ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews of WrestleMania nights one and two exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).