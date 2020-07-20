WWE Raw preview (updated): The lineup for the Extreme Rules fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Randy Orton vs. Big Show in an unsanctioned match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Kairi Sane in a non-title match.

-Christian appears.

-Updates on the status of the Raw Women’s Championship and U.S. Championship coming out of Extreme Rules.

Powell’s POV: Raw was taped earlier today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join me for my live review of Raw at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

