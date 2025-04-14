NJPW announces the departure of Jeff Cobb

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following statement regarding Jeff Cobb on Monday via NJPW1972.com.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has come to terms with the departure of Jeff Cobb at his request.

With Cobb one half of the IWGP Tag team Champions, those titles have now been vacated.

Cobb’s final match in NJPW will take place in Korakuen Hall on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling profoundly apologises for the sudden nature of this news and joins fans in wishing Cobb the best in all his future endeavours.

Powell’s POV: There have been rumors for weeks about Cobb joining WWE and this news seems to all but confirms it. It’s pretty cool that Cobb’s final match with NJPW will be against the legendary Tanahashi, who is in the midst of his retirement run.