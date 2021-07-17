What's happening...

WWE announces a title rematch for Friday’s Smackdown

July 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced a Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship rematch for Friday’s Smackdown television show. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Belair defeated Carmella to retain the title in a match that aired on last night’s Smackdown. Friday’s show will be held in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with portions airing from the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida. The show will also feature the Smackdown debut of Toni Storm.

