08/22 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Johnny Gargano makes his surprise return, Edge vs. Damian Priest, Trish Stratus appears, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match, Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable, Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Ciampa

August 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Johnny Gargano makes his surprise return, Edge vs. Damian Priest, Trish Stratus appears, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match, Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable, Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Ciampa, and more (36:35)…

Click here to stream or download the August 22 WWE Raw audio review.

