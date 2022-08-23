NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT Heatwave poll results, JC Bailey

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo in a Lights Out match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.
-Last week’s NXT 2.0 Heatwave themed episode finished with a B grade majority from 45 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade and felt it was a good themed edition.
Birthdays and Notables
-The late JC Bailey (Joseph Bailey Jr.) was born on August 23, 1983. He died of an intracranial aneurysm at age 27 on August 30, 2010.
Be the first to comment