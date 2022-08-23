NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT Heatwave poll results, JC Bailey

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo in a Lights Out match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 Heatwave themed episode finished with a B grade majority from 45 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade and felt it was a good themed edition.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late JC Bailey (Joseph Bailey Jr.) was born on August 23, 1983. He died of an intracranial aneurysm at age 27 on August 30, 2010.