AEW Dynamite viewership for Mike Tyson and the Double Or Nothing fallout

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 827,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 701,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 731,000 viewers for USA Network. Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 24th in the same category. Overall, it was a good night for both shows with both getting a big increase over their previous week totals.



