What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

April 22, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship

-Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett vs. Josh Woods, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, and Slim J

-Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart

-Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill appears

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy promo

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.