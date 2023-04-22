AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship
-Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett vs. Josh Woods, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, and Slim J
-Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart
-Jon Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels
-TBS Champion Jade Cargill appears
-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy promo
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment