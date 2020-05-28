05/28 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on WWE adding spectator wrestlers, AJ Styles and Matt Riddle moving to Smackdown, Vince McMahon not buying the XFL out of bankruptcy, NXT and AEW Dynamite, and more 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE adding spectator wrestlers, AJ Styles and Matt Riddle moving to Smackdown, Vince McMahon not buying the XFL out of bankruptcy, NXT and AEW Dynamite, and more (76:36)…

