WWE Raw preview: Two matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Apollo Crews defends the U.S. Title against an opponent of his choosing.

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title champion vs. champion match.

WWE also teased a bowling match between the Street Profits and Viking Raiders. Raw was taped on Monday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.



