WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Nia Jax, Samu, Brian Kendrick, Hornswoggle, Pete Gas

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Tonight’s show will feature the semifinals of the Intercontinental Title tournament. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available by Saturday mornings.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is July 12 in Rockford, Illinois at the BMO Harris Bank Center. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed show with an advertised venue is July 8 in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena.

-NJPW has cancelled the Best of the Super Juniors tour, meaning they will not have any shows through at least June 6.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any events on their website.

-Ring of Honor cancelled all events through the end of June. There are no dates listed on the ROH website.

-MLW’s next listed date is Never Say Never on July 16 in New York, New York at Melrose Ballroom and July 18 for Battle Riot III in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates as of this update.

Birthdays and Notables

-Samu (Samula Anoa’i ) of the Headshrinkers is 57.

-Pete Gas (Pete Gasparino) is 50.

-Brian Kendrick is 41.

-Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene) is 36.

-Hornswoggle (Dylan Postl) is 35.



