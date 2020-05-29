AEW Double Or Nothing poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

-Saturday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 49 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent.

-56 percent of our voters gave The Inner Circle vs. The Elite in a Stadium Stampede the best match of the night honors. The MJF vs. Jungle Boy match finished a distant second with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell's POV: Only eight percent of the voters gave the pay-per-view a below average grade. Jake Barnett and I both gave the Double Or Nothing a B grade in our members' exclusive audio review on Saturday night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.



