WWE 205 Live preview: Two matches advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Joaquin Wilde.

-Tony Nese vs. Oney Lorcan.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s review will be available on Saturday morning along with his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.



