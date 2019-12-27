NXT TV viewership for the the Christmas night edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s taped NXT television show produced 831,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 795,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW took the week off due to the holiday. The NXT show finished tied for 29th in the 18-49 demographic. AEW will run a live episode on Wednesday, while NXT will run another taped show, which will include the 2019 year-end awards.



