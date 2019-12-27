12/26 WWE at MSG results: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade for the U.S. Title, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a cage match for the Raw Women’s Championship, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

Report by Dot Net reader Jason Biagi

1. The Viking Raiders defeated The Street Profits and Luke Gallows & KarlAnderson in a Triple Threat to retain the Raw Tag Titles.

2. Drew McIntyre pinned No Way Jose.

3. Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) beat Rey Mysterio to capture the United States Championship.

4. Randy Orton pinned AJ Styles.

5. Becky Lynch beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat steel cage match to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

6. Samir Singh beat R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Title. Then Sunil Singh beat Samir for it before Truth pinned Sunil to recapture it for what seems like the 100th time.

7. Aleister Black beat Buddy Murphy.

8. Ricochet beat Bobby Lashley (w/Lana). Ricochet substituted for the “restrained” Rusev.

9. Seth Rollins pinned Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. Rollins won after a Stomp onto a table following AOP interference. Samoa Joe came out with a kendo stick and helped Owens beat down the AOP, finishing with an Owens’ Stunner on Rollins.



