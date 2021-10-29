WWE Smackdown on FS1, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong coverage, Paul Orndorff

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. WWE advertising has questioned who will be next in line to challenge Roman Reigns. Smackdown is bumped from Fox due to the network’s coverage of the World Series. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston. The show includes Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in an AEW Eliminator tournament semifinal match. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are now be available on Sundays.

-There are no WWE live events this weekend. The company will be touring Europe starting next week.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Paul Orndorff was born on October 29, 1949. He died on July 1, 2021 following a battle with dementia.