NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s second edition of “NXT 2.0”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Kushida vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether the Raquel Gonzalez vs. Franky Monet match for the NXT Women’s Championship will take place on this episode. The match was advertised for last week’s show, but it was pulled from the lineup without explanation. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.