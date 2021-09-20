WWE Raw in Raleigh (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Greg Valentine, Arn Anderson, Darius Martin, Gerald Brisco, Renee Paquette, Eva Marie, Ethan Page, Johnny Kidd, Kavita Devi, Blue Panther, Yoshihiro Takayama

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. The show features “New Day” Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso, and the brand’s final push for Sunday’s Extreme Rules event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-WWE is in London, England at 02 Arena today and will be running Nottingham, England at Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Greg Valentine (Jonathan Wisniski) is 70 today.

-Johnny Kidd (John Lowing) is 66 today.

-Arn Anderson (Marty Lunde) is 63 today.

-Sexy Star (Dulce Maria García Rivas) is 39 today.

-Kavita Devi (Kavita Dalal) is 35 today.

-Ethan Page is 32 today.

-Darius Martin is 22 today.

-Gerald Brisco turned 74 on Sunday.

-Yoshihiro Takayama turned 54 on Sunday.

-Eva Marie (Natalie Marie Coyle) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Renee Paquette, who worked in WWE as Renee Young, turned 35 on Sunday.

-Blue Panther (Genaro Vazquez Nevarez) turned 61 on Saturday.

-The late John Tolos was born on September 18, 1930. He died of kidney failure at age 78 on May 28, 2009.

-The late Billy Robinson was born September 18, 1938. He died at age 75 on March 3, 2014.