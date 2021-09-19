Tommy Dreamer apologizes for “Dark Side of the Ring” comments

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling’s Tommy Dreamer (Thomas Laughlin) issued a statement via his Twitter page on Sunday to apologize for comments he made during the “Dark Side of the Ring” episode on the Plane Ride From Hell.

“Regarding my comments made on Dark Side of the Ring. It was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone. I understand my comments were insensitive & could trigger emotions in someone’s own personal past. I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind. I apologize to anyone I offended. From the bottom of my heart I am so sorry.”

Powell’s POV: Dreamer came off as dismissive of flight attendant Heidi Doyle’s claims regarding Ric Flair exposing himself and forcing her to touch his genitals during a 2002 flight of WWE talent from Europe to the United States. Dreamer was reportedly suspended indefinitely from his duties at Impact Wrestling as a result of his comments.