WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the final episode of 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-What does Alexa Bliss have in store for Randy Orton?

-Keith Lee vs. Sheamus for a shot at the WWE Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax.

-Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali.

Powell's POV: Raw will be live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.