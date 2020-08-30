WWE Payback Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show August 30, 2020 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WWE Payback Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Payback Poll: Vote for the best match The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Title Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin Big E vs. Sheamus Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs Peyton Royce and Billie Kay pollcode.com free polls Topicsbraun strowmankeith leepaul heymanpro wrestlingrandy ortonroman reignsthe fiendwwewwe payback
