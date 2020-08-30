WWE Payback results: Powell’s review of The Fiend vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship, Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Payback

Aired August 30, 2020 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Aired live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center



WWE Payback Kickoff Show match result: Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott defeated “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in 9:00.

A Payback video package opened the show…

1. Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (w/MVP, Shelton Benjamin) for the U.S. Championship. The Raw broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe were on commentary. A pre-taped MVP promo aired. MVP and Benjamin sat in office chairs at ringside and rooted for Lashley.

Lashley picked up Crews and dropped him over the top rope a few minutes into the match. Lashley followed to ringside where he hoisted up Crews on his shoulders and then ran him into the ring post. Lashley rolled Crews back inside the ring, followed, and covered him for a two count.

Crews came back with a leaping kick to the back of Lashley’s head. Lashley cut him off and then performed a Dominator. Lashley covered Crews in cocky fashion and then counted along with the referee’s count until Crews kicked out. Crews connected with another kick to the head and then performed a cross body block from the middle rope.

Crews fired up and threw shoulders and punches at Lashley in the corner. Crews performed a spinebuster and followed with a standing moonsault for a two count. Crews tried to press Lashley over his head, but Lashley escaped. Crews performed a pair of German suplexes on Lashley. Crews went up top and frogsplashed Lashley for a good near fall at 8:15.

Lashley rallied with a one-armed slam. Lashley waited for Crews to get up and then applied the Full Lashley (Full Nelson). Crews quickly tapped out.

Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews in 9:30 to retain the U.S. Championship.

A cameraman was at ringside and they showed still shots of Lashley, MVP, and Benjamin celebrating the win. Crews attacked them and left the ring. The broadcast team assumed that he wasn’t happy with the way they were celebrating. Crews barked that he’ll get a rematch and isn’t done yet…

Powell’s POV: A good opener. Crews got a decent amount of offense before Lashley put him away. It will be interesting if the company takes care of Crews or if he ends up spending more time in catering, just as MVP’s character threatened would happen if he dropped the title.

After some ads, the Smackdown broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in. They set up footage from Friday’s show of the Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman reveal at the end of Smackdown…

Kayla Braxton stood outside the locker room of Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman was about to enter the room when she asked him how he was able to squirrel his way in. Heyman took issue with the question. He said that if he has to recite his resume after all these years then they were wasting each other’s time. She asked if Reigns would sign the contract. Heyman recalled Reigns saying he would sign the contract and said he has every reason to believe that he will…

Keith Lee was shown warming up for his match in his locker room when JBL joined him. JBL tried to give him some hedge fund info that costs a million dollars to join. Lee said he didn’t have those types of resources. JBL said he would if he beat Orton. JBL spoke of Orton as one of the greatest ever, then wished Lee good luck…

Cole set up footage from Talking Smack of the latest Miz and Big E debate…

Powell’s POV: Dot Net reader Greg pointed out that there are no LED boards or ring post casings. They usually scrap them for certain gimmick matches, but there’s nothing advertised that would require a change. So it will be interesting to see why they made the switch for this show.

2. Big E vs. Sheamus. Cole and Graves were on commentary. Sheamus dominated the early offensive and targeted Big E’s left knee. Sheamus eventually went to the ropes and leapt at E, who suplexed him. E followed up with a second suplex and set up for a third, but Sheamus headbutted him. Big E came right back with a uranage slam for a two count.

Sheamus caught Big E with a knee as he was going for his spear through the ropes. Sheamus went back on the offensive for a couple minutes. E rallied and speared Shemaus through the ropes and both men tumbled to ringside. E set up for his finisher, but Sheamus slipped out and applied a heel hook. E punched his way free. Sheamus blasted E with a knee to the head and then fell onto E for a near fall.

Sheamus waited in the corner. Once Big E got to his feet, Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick, but E hoisted him up and slammed him down with a powerbomb. E followed up with The Big Ending and scored the pin…

Big E beat Sheamus in 12:20.

After the match, Big E approached Graves. He pointed at the ring and yelled that if you don’t feel that, you don’t feel me. Big E told Graves to tell the viewers. E walked past Sheamus, who was sitting against the apron. E walked to the stage and said, “I told you people”…

Powell’s POV: If you listened closely, you may have been able to hear Jim Ross calling this a hoss fight even though he works for another company. It was a well worked match. The production team is getting a little more bold with the audio. For instance, they had a “New Day rocks” audio clip that they worked in at one point.

New broadcast team member Alyse Ashton interviewed Matt Riddle. She asked how motivated he was to beat King Corbin. Riddle called her “bro” and said he’s always motivated. Riddle said Corbin is afraid that he’ll take his crown. He said that’s exactly what he’ll do. Ashton said Corbin stated earlier that he will prove that Riddle is a failure in the ring and added that he’s already proven to be a failure at home. Riddle’s facial expression changed and he walked away without responding…

Powell’s POV: Well, I didn’t expect that to become part of the storyline.

Backstage, Nia Jax told Shayna Baszler that they would beat Sasha Banks and Bayley if she follows her lead. Baszler said they would win if Jax stays out of her face. They poked and shoved, then cooler heads prevailed…

3. Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin. Corbin was carried to the ring on his throne. Cole and Graves were on the call. Cole read the full Corbin quote about Riddle having already proven that he’s a failure at home. Graves said Corbin is already living in the mind of Riddle. Corbin clotheslined Riddle as he was about to flip off his flip-flops. The referee separated them, checked on Riddle, and called for the bell to start the match.

Corbin jumped out to a fast start coming off the pre-match attack. Riddle eventually caught Corbin in a sleeper. Corbin stood up with Riddle on his back and then flung him off to break the hold. Corbin went back on the offensive for a few minutes until Riddle caught him with a kick to the head. A short time later, Riddle delivered another kick, then threw running forearms in the corner. Riddle performed a Bro-ton and a lousy running knee that resulted in a two count.

Riddle delivered some kicks to the chest of Corbin. They traded punches. Riddle got the better of it and then threw another kick to Corbin’s gut. Corbin punched Riddle and fell to the mat to sell the punch. Corbin ended up getting a near fall and showed frustration over not getting the pin. Corbin threw punches at Riddle, who caught him in a triangle. Corbin pulled him up. Riddle released the hold and threw another kick to the gut. Riddle performed a Bro to Sleep and followed up with a Floating Bro and scored the pin…

Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin in 10:55.

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team framed Riddle’s kicks to the gut as potential liver kicks. They also labeled this as the biggest win of Riddle’s career. Much like the previous match, the heel got a lot of offense, but the babyface got the win.

After an ad, Riddle was shown walking backstage and saying that he was on to greener pastures. The new interviewer asked him how it felt. Before he could fully answer, Corbin attacked him from behind and left him lying…

The broadcast team set up a highlight package on Sasha Banks and Bayley’s title reign…

4. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles. Jax was going to start the match and once again told Baszler to follow her lead. Baszler tagged herself into the match to start instead. Baszler roughed up Banks to start and then stepped on her fingers. Banks tagged out and was tossed to ringside.

Baszler applied a hammerlock on Bayley. Banks tried and failed to pull Jax from the apron, but Bayley ran Baszler into Jax, who fell to the floor and sold a knee injury. Banks and Bayley picked up Baszler and dropped her to the mat awkwardly. Banks dove at Jax, who caught her and flung her into the barricade. Baszler tagged in Jax, who tossed Bayley around.

Banks clipped the knee of Jax while the ref was caught up with Baszler. Jax was isolated by the champions.