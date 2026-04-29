Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Matt Riddle vs. Joe Coffey, Laynie Luck vs. Notorious Mimi for the WWE ID Title, James Ellsworth, EJ Nduka, and Kenny King vs. Cezar Bononi, Noah Kekoa, and Sean Maluta

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* Before I get going, I want to point out that the four really good matches from the House of Glory Las Vegas show (Bandito vs. Amazing Red, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Charlie (f/k/aDakota Kai), Charles Mason vs. Michael Oku, Brody King vs. Zilla Fatu) have all been posted for free as individual match files on the HOG YouTube Channel, so check those four out!

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across three different recent indy shows, all held over WrestleMania week in Las Vegas. NOTE that all these matches are now available free on YouTube!

“WWE ID Showcase” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Hyper X Arena in the Luxor Hotel, on April 16, 2026

This is not the full show — Title Match Network has placed three matches on their YouTube page as individual files. I hope more matches are added, particularly a Starboy Charlie vs. Marcus Mathers bout. The three matches are all women’s matches — and because it’s an indy show, those who have changed their names for WWE are still using their indy names.

* This is a large room, and I haven’t seen a show from this venue yet. Lighting and overall production were really good! The ring was pushed up against a stage. It appears the crowd was only maybe 100. Trevin Adams and Jake Black provided commentary, and I like Trevin’s sports broadcast style.

Airica Demia vs. Fallyn Grey. I believe Fallyn is now 22 and Airica is 20. Standing switches to open. Green-haired Demia is taller and knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, and she got some quick rollups. The commentators noted how both women are “making the towns” and keeping really busy schedules. Grey hit a Lungblower to the back at 2:00. Demia hit a European Uppercut to the back of the head and was in charge early on.

Grey hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:00 and a stiff kick to the spine, but she missed a Meteora and immediately sold pain in her knee upon hitting the mat. They traded forearm strikes, and Grey hit a superkick and some clotheslines. She hit a running knee in the corner and a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 6:00. Demia applied an ankle lock. Grey hit a 619. Demia hit a DDT out of the ropes, and they were both down. Demia hit a wind-up palm strike for the pin. Good action; they fit a lot in for a match that short.

Airica Demia defeated Fallyn Grey at 7:30.

Valentina Rossi vs. Brittnie Brooks. Brittnie does NOT have an ID contract, but she’s certainly on WWE’s radar, as she’s had a few matches on ID events. Rossi really pushes the over-the-top stereotypical Italian gimmick. She unloaded some punches at the bell. Brooks hit some deep armdrags and a suplex. Rossi hit a suplex for a nearfall at 1:30, and she tied up Brittnie’s left arm. Brooks hit some forearm strikes while cradling her damaged arm. Rossi stomped on her.

Brooks hit a top-rope crossbody block at 4:30 and some flying forearms. A commentator said Brooks was the only athlete in the lineup who didn’t have an ID contract. Rossi hit a forearm strike. Brooks slammed Rossi’s head into the top turnbuckle, but she missed a slingshot elbow drop. Rossi hit a Divorce Court armbreaker for a nearfall. Brooks hit an Angle Slam at 6:30 for a nearfall. Brittnie got a crucifix rollup for the flash pin! That’s a mild upset! Notorious Mimi appeared and attacked Brittnie. Mimi got on the mic and vowed she was beating Laynie Luck tonight.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Valentina Rossi at 7:24.

Laynie Luck vs. Notorious Mimi for the WWE ID Title. Luck hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell. Mimi is a bit taller, and she hit some back elbows and a Mafia Kick. She snapped Luck’s neck over the top rope and got a nearfall at 2:00. She hit some knee strikes to Luck’s back. Mimi hit a Magic Screw neckbreaker off the top rope for a nearfall at 4:00, and she’s dominated early on. Mimi hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Mimi tied a leg lock around the neck at 6:00. Luck hit a spin kick, but missed a second one.

Luck hit a release German Suplex at 8:30, and she was fired up. Luck dove through the ropes onto Mimi. On the floor, Luck hit a spin kick. In the ring, Luck hit more elbow strikes in the corner, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 11:00. Mimi nailed a Gory Bomb faceplant for a nearfall. Mimi hit a second-rope flying elbow drop for a nearfall, and she tied Laynie in a Muta Lock. However, Laynie escaped and applied a crossface, so Mimi bit Laynie’s wrist to escape. Laynie hit a German Suplex and a Shining Wizard, then a DVD into the turnbuckles for the pin. Good action.



Laynie Luck defeated Notorious Mimi to retain the WWE ID Title at 14:15.

Pandemonium Pro “Whatever, Forever” in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Bizarre Bar on April 15, 2026

The entire 2.5-hour show is in one video file. This venue was used for last year’s Mania weekend shows; it was called “The Swan Dive” at the time. The lighting is well below average. (Somehow, West Coast Pro made their show look great, but others who have used this venue have not figured out how to make this visibly pleasing.) OKAY, this is opposite from other shows here — the hard camera looks great, but the ringside cameras are a bit dark.

* I’m intrigued by the variety of where wrestlers came from. We have Eddie Grayson and Jack Valor from Chicago Style Wrestling, Bryce Kouza and Kairo Leon from San Francisco-based West Coast Pro, Devious Cass and J Bouji from Philadelphia/New Jersey, Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas from the Pacific Northwest, and Danny Orion and Shimbashi from New Texas Pro… plus some Japanese talents! I picked out four matches to match.

Devious Cass, J Bouji, and Juni Underwood vs. Steven Bradley and “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas. Not sure if I’ve seen Bradley but I’m familiar with the rest. Bradley is white with a thick black mustache, and he opened against road warrior Juni, who competed in nearly 20 states last year alone. They traded basic reversals early on. J Bouji entered at 2:00, and he pulled on Bradley’s thick mustache. Bradley hit some clotheslines. The short Rosas entered and battled teenager Cass. The commentators noted that Cass is already the East Coast’s new prodigy. Rosas hit a suplex.

The East Coast trio worked over Rosas in their corner. They stomped on Rosas while Juni distracted the ref. Cody (who just appeared on AEW TV in a loss to Samoa Joe!) got a hot tag at 6:30 and hit a series of dropkicks. He hit several jab punches on J Bouji and a DDT for a nearfall. Juni and Bradley entered and traded blows, and Steven hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Underwood. J Bouji and Cass hit a team Spike Piledriver and pinned Bradley. Solid match.

Devious Cass, J Bouji, and Juni Underwood defeated Steven Bradley and “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas at 8:54.

Johnnie Robbie vs. Natsupoi. Robbie carried her West Coast Pro Title she’s held for a year (I think it was the next day she lost it). This should be really good. The commentators said this is Natsupoi’s U.S. debut, and she wore mostly white with gold. Robbie appears a bit taller and thicker. The commentators noted Robbie’s background in Japan as she hit an armdrag, then a pump kick to the chest. Robbie hit a suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. She hit a hard back elbow into the corner and a hard knee to the back of the neck at 3:30.

Natsupoi hit a basement dropkick and got a pop. She hit a top-rope crossbody block and locked in a cross-armbreaker, but Johnnie grabbed the ropes at 5:00. They got up and traded stiff forearm strikes. Natsupoi hit a dropkick, but she missed a Twisted Bliss-style frog splash. She hit a German Suplex, but Robbie popped up and hit some superkicks, then a Black Hole Slam for a believable nearfall at 7:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Natsupoi hit a twisting neckbreaker, got a rollup with a high bridge for a nearfall. She hit the Twisted Bliss frog splash for the pin! That was pretty impressive for a match of that length.

Natsupoi defeated Johnnie Robbie at 8:08.

“New Fever” Danny Orion and Shimbashi vs. Jordan Saint and Robert Martyr. I don’t recall seeing Saint before; he’s a young Black man. Martyr is a mat-based guy, and I admittedly am not a fan. I consider Orion to be in or just outside the top 10 U.S.-based indy talents today. Orion and Martyr opened and traded arm holds. Shimbashi entered at 1:00; Saint jumped in, and all four brawled. Saint and Martyr worked over Shimbashi. Martyr hit a backbreaker over his knee out of the ropes. Orion hit a slingshot splash and a Lionsault, and New Fever posed.

New Fever now began working over Martyr. Orion hit a flying elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:30. Orion went for a Lethal Injection, but Martyr caught him and hit a Michinoku Driver. Saint got a hot tag and hit a dropkick on Orion, then some roundhouse kicks to Shimbashi’s chest at 5:30. Martyr and Saint hit a team X-Factor for a nearfall. Orion and Martyr traded punches. Saint went to the top rope, but New Fever’s manager grabbed his ankle!

Shimbashi hit an assisted German Suplex on Martyr at 7:00. Shimbashi and Orion each hit a superkick on Saint, but they accidentally kicked their manager. Orion hit a flip dive to the floor on the heels. In the ring, they slammed Saint’s face on the top turnbuckle. Orion then hit his awesome flying Crucifix Driver for the pin on Saint. Good action.

“New Fever” Danny Orion and Shimbashi defeated Jordan Saint and Robert Martyr at 8:44.

Amira vs. Janai Kai vs. Saya Iida in a three-way for the Pandemonium Pro Title. This was the main event. Saya is really, really short, and she wore mostly red. They all missed kicks and strikes in the opening seconds. Kai hit some kicks. Saya and Amira traded blows, and Amira hit a splash in the corner at 1:00, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. Those two traded chops. Kai pulled Saya to the floor, then she jumped in and attacked Amira, and Kai hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest, then a stiff kick to the spine.

Saya hit some forearm strikes on Kai in the corner. Saya and Amira hit a team superplex on Janai at 4:00, but they, of course, each went for a cover, so they pushed each other. Janai and Saya hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They all traded chops while on their knees at 5:30. Saya hit a second-rope flying double shoulder block, dropping both opponents. She hit a brainbuster on Amira for a nearfall, but Kai made the save.

Saya hit a clothesline. Kai dropped Saya with a spin kick to the head. Amira hit a German Suplex. Janil locked in a Dragon Sleeper on Amira, but Amira backed into the corner to escape. Amira hit a rolling cannonball on Kai. Amira hit a World’s Strongest Slam to pin Janai. That was pretty awesome action — I wish this show had fewer matches and gave more minutes to these top ones I watched.

Amira defeated Janai Kai and Saya Iida in a three-way to retain the Pandemonium Pro Title at 7:26.

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the FSW Arena, April 15, 2026

Florida’s BRCW is the home of a lot of NXT cast-offs. This venue hosted several shows over Mania weekend, and Future Stars of Wrestling routinely hosts their own shows here. The lighting is a bit dark.

Cezar Bononi, Noah Kekoa, and Sean Maluta vs. EJ Nduka, Kenny King, and James Ellsworth. King lives in Las Vegas. Kekoa was Kona Reeves in NXT. This started as a tag match, but I joined in as it restarted as a six-man tag. Why would ‘cool’ guys like King and Nduka associate with a dork like Ellsworth? King and Maluta opened, and they traded some reversals. Ellsworth tagged himself in … unaware that the massive Cezar tagged himself in! Of course, James turned around and was terrified. He hit some chops that Bononi no-sold. Cezar knocked Ellsworth out with one punch! King reached down and touched James to tag himself in at 2:00.

King hit an enzuigiri on Cezar. Cezar hit a sidewalk slam. Noah jumped in and stomped on King. Maluta hit a flying headbutt on King for a nearfall at 3:30. King got a rollup on Maluta for a nearfall. King finally hit a powerslam. EJ Nduka got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit some clotheslines. He hit a uranage on Cezar. James Ellsworth tagged himself back in! He sidestepped a spear from Noah. However, Maluta rolled up Ellsworth for the pin. Ellsworth sat up in disbelief that he had lost that quickly. Noah’s team gave Ellsworth a T-shirt to be part of their faction… but of course, they beat him up.

Cezar Bononi, Noah Kekoa, and Sean Maluta defeated EJ Nduka, Kenny King, and James Ellsworth at 6:07.

Matt Riddle vs. Joe Coffey. Coffey is clean-shaven and looks a bit younger that way. They tied up, and Coffey threw him to the mat. Joe grabbed the left arm and twisted it. Riddle applied a front guillotine choke, but Coffey turned it into a suplex. Riddle went for an RKO, but Coffey pushed him away. They traded forearm strikes. Riddle applied a triangle choke in the ropes at 3:00.

Riddle came off the top rope, but Coffey caught him with a European Uppercut. Coffey hit a backbreaker over his knee and got a nearfall. He hit some knee strikes to the ribs. Matt fired back with punches to the ribs, a gutwrench suplex, and some Yes Kicks. Riddle hit a fisherman’s buster, and they were both down at 5:00. They got up and traded strikes. Coffey hit a Tiger Driver powerbomb for a nearfall. Riddle hit his leaping Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. A main event should not be this short.

Matt Riddle defeated Joe Coffey at 6:33.

Final Thoughts: Laynie-Mimi was the best of these nine. I liked the look of that venue, but the crowd wasn’t all that loud or into the ID matches. The matches at the show were fun, and I’ll go with the Amira three-way for second and the Robbie-Natsupoi for third. The two matches from the FSW Arena were flat. I really like EJ Nduka. He’s already been in MLW, AEW, and WWE — I would love to see him get another shot in MLW or maybe head to TNA. His size is impressive, and he’s better than several of the lumbering NXT guys that Triple H cut this week. A reminder that all the matches in this roundup are free on YouTube.