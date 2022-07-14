Sonjay Dutt on his friendship with Jay Lethal, trying to make Satnam Singh feel at home

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Sonjay Dutt

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

On Jay Lethal: “We’ve been best friends for 20 years, and when I say best friends, I mean he’s Thanksgivings, Christmas, vacations – he’s family.”

On Satnam Singh: “I speak the same language as him, Punjabi – we speak Hindi, so I try to let him know that you’re far away from home but when we’re hanging out, it should feel like home.”

Other topics include how he juggles his many AEW hats, how he made the jump from performing in-ring to supporting behind-the-scenes, what inspired his love of suits and ties, how he plans to make Satnam Singh the next superstar in pro wrestling, growing up watching wrestling with his dad and what inspired him to pursue pro wrestling, his first-ever match and what he remembers most about wrestling in India, ROH Supercard of Honor, the Forbidden Door PPV, not winning a single prize on “The Price is Right!” television show, his current pencil count, where he gets his supply, and how he perfected the art of keeping the pencil firmly behind his ear.