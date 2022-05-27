05/27 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match, Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal, The Young Bucks vs. Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz, Max Caster vs. Dante Martin, Scorpio Sky unveils the new TNT Title belt

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match, Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal, The Young Bucks vs. Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz, Max Caster vs. Dante Martin, Scorpio Sky unveils the new TNT Title belt on the Double Or Nothing go-home show, and more (15:14)…

May 27 AEW Rampage audio review

