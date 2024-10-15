AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for the WrestleDream fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Title

-Christian Cage vs. Jay White

-Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

-Adam Cole returns

Powell’s POV: AEW also released a graphic noting that Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion and “nobody is safe.” Dynamite will be live from San Jose, California at SAP Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).